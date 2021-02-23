Weights & Measures reassures public that gas pumps are verified

Press release:

With the current spike in fuel prices, the Genesee-Orleans County Department of Weights & Measures (GO Health W&M) wants the public to know that all pumps in service are up to date with their NYS mandated inspections and have been approved for use.

“We pumped over 13,000 gallons of fuel testing and verifying fuel meters last year,” said Ronald P. Mannella, director of GO Health W&M. “If a pump is out of tolerance and under-delivering, it is removed from service until repaired. Our tolerances are tight in order to establish fairness and equity in the marketplace.”

Of the 457 petroleum pumps between the two counties, only one was found under delivering and out of tolerance in 2020.

For more information, please contact: