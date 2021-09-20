Wiener dog race added to Batavia Downs' card next month

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel announced today that Batavia Downs will be hosting their famous wiener dog races on Sunday, October 17th. While there is no live harness racing that day, a different type of racing will go on at Batavia’s historic track.

Up to 80 dachshunds will be racing for the crown of the fastest wiener dog in Western New York. Each “heat” winner will receive free play and the top 3 finishers in the championship race will receive free play, food vouchers, and a free hotel stay.

Family-related activities will also take place including on-site entertainers, kettle corn stand, pumpkin painting, carriage rides, pony rides and $1 hot dogs and sodas. These will take place from 1 to 3pm with the wiener dog races commencing at 3 pm.

If you have a pure-bred dachshund and would like to enter your dog to participate, please call or email Arna Tygart at 585-343-3750 ex 6437 or email at [email protected].

Admission and Parking is free.

“The Wiener Dog Races have a great history here at Batavia Downs,” said President and CEO, Henry Wojtaszek. “We look forward to welcoming families and the community back for another fun and affordable event.”