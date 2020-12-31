William Sheron takes oath of office for second term

Press release:

William A. Sheron, Jr. was administered the oath of office yesterday by the Honorable Thomas A. Graham for his second term as Genesee County Sheriff. Sheriff Sheron began his career in 1977 as a 9-1-1 Dispatcher and rose through the ranks, including 21 years as Undersheriff before being first elected Sheriff in 2016.

Sheriff Sheron has appointed Bradley D. Mazur as his Undersheriff. Brad began his career in 1999, and has held several positions, which include Deputy, Sergeant, and Undersheriff the past two years.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of Genesee County for the next four years as Undersheriff and working alongside our sworn and non-sworn members of the Sheriff’s Office to continue to provide a very high level of professional service,” stated Undersheriff Bradley D. Mazur.

Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. said, “I am humbled by the confidence that the citizens of Genesee County have expressed by re-electing me to a second term as their Sheriff. I pledge to continue to lead and serve with honesty, integrity, compassion and respect and am extremely proud to be associated with the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office.”