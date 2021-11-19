With increase of COVID cases locally, health officials encourage families to gather safely

Press release:

With the recent increase in positive cases of COVID-19, colder weather and the upcoming holidays it is important to remember we are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the beginning of flu season.

“We are currently seeing a surge of positive COVID-19 cases across Genesee and Orleans Counties, the Finger Lakes and Western New York regions,” stated Paul Pettit, Director of Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments. “We want families to be able to enjoy the holidays together, however we are encouraging them gather safely.”

As we come together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week and Christmas and New Year’s next month, here are some tips for a safer holiday season:

If you aren’t vaccinated or have not gotten a booster, now is the time. Talk with your primary care provider to determine what is best for you or if you have questions or concerns.

Even if you don’t have symptoms, consider testing prior to any gathering to know your COVID-19 status so you are limiting potential spread.

The more people a person is in contact with, and for longer periods of time, the greater the risk of being exposed to and transmitting COVID-19. Limit time in large groups and increase space and/or wear face masks even if you are fully vaccinated.

Wash hands frequently and sanitizes shared items.

If you are sick, experiencing COVID-19 or flu symptoms, are in isolation or quarantine, do NOT participate in any holiday activities until you are cleared and symptom-free.

If you are planning to attend a holiday/seasonal gathering and start experiencing symptoms, stay home, consider getting tested for COVID-19. Isolate until you get your test results.

Limiting social contact is challenging for many people but there are still ways to be in contact without being in their physical presence. Consider having your ‘gatherings’ over social media platforms. You can still connect and have fun in the safety and comfort of your own home.

If you do choose to participate in various activities, wear face masks/coverings to minimize exposure indoors/outdoors when with people not in your household and when vaccination status is unknown.

If you are seeking a booster (all adults are now eligible) or start vaccination you can visit www.GOHealthNY.org website and choose vaccination information. GO Health has clinics at their respective health departments. Registration is required for ALL vaccination clinics.

Orleans County vaccination clinics are scheduled for Tuesday, November 23rd at the Orleans County Health Department, 14016 Route 31 West, Albion, NY.

Moderna Boosters ONLY – 10:00-11:30 a.m.

All doses (no pediatric appointments for 5-11-year-olds) – 1:30 -3:30 p.m.

Genesee County vaccination clinics are scheduled for Wednesday, November 24th at the Genesee County Health Department, 3837 West Main Street Road, Batavia, NY.