With new residency law in place, Sheriff expands search for corrections officers

Press release:

Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. is excited to announce that the Genesee County Legislature passed and adopted Local Law 4, which creates an expansion to the residency requirement of Correction Officers for the County of Genesee.

In order to provide an adequate pool of qualified applicants for the upcoming Civil Service Exam, Correction Officer, O.C. #64-904, effect immediately, applicants are permitted to reside within the County of Genesee or any contiguous county (ie: Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Livingston, or Wyoming).

The deadline to apply to take the exam is November 2, 2022, and the examination date is December 10, 2022. The civil service examination fee has been waived for the remainder of 2022. You must take the exam in order to be considered for employment. To find out more about the job specifications, and minimum requirements, and to view the new promotional video, click on the following link: Correction Officer Video.

“Genesee County is currently building a new jail, which will allow for the housing of female incarcerated individuals. As a result, there is a need to hire additional Correction Officers, especially female officers. Start a law-enforcement career and join our family. We’d love to have you,” stated Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr.