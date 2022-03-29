With property values rising, City prepares for annual assessments

Press release:

City Assessor, Rhonda Saulsbury, announces beginning April 1, 2022, Change of Assessment Notices will be mailed to property owners within the City. Instructions will be included with each notice indicating the procedure for requesting an informal review, how to obtain forms and where to get information. Ms. Saulsbury reminds property owners to review the full market value estimate found on the Change of Assessment Notification. If you do not agree with this estimate AND can offer proof for a change, you can follow the process of filing a challenge. Informal reviews will be held in April. Appointments are required.

Information regarding property assessments, inventory data and sale information will be available beginning April 1st online at: https://cityofbatavia.prosgar.com

Please call 1-866-910-1776 to inquire about the valuation process or Informal Review process.

The City of Batavia strives to maintain a 100% equalization rate (sale price to assessment ratio) which means that we keep our assessments at 100% full market value across all property types. To accomplish this we do yearly re-valuation and make adjustments accordingly during the assessment update project. Values can adjust due to physical changes and/or market changes.

As part of this process, we run each property through our appraisal software system, comparing the building style, square footage, year built, bedrooms, baths, lot size, et cetera, against the recent sale data. We then do a field review to determine the fair full market value based on the aforementioned data.

Although we review each neighborhood within the City yearly, we only update values in those that have experienced an increase in market values. For 2022, we will send out just over 4,400 change-of-assessment notices throughout the City.

As high sale values have continued to climb upwards of 9 - 22% +/- above assessments, we must adjust assessed values in accordance with NYS Real Property Tax Law guidelines, sometimes in consecutive cycles.

If a property owner feels that they could not sell their property for the new assessed/market value, they can request an informal review of their assessment. The Informal Review Application form can be found at the links below, or at the City Clerk’s Office, (Formal Grievance Day is held May 26th from 2:30-4:30 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM). The procedures to request the review are included with the change-of-assessment-notices. As at any time, we practice an open-door policy to anyone with a question or concern.

To access the above-mentioned information online, go to: https://cityofbatavia.prosgar.com/ and look for the RED links. Please keep in mind that only the new preliminary assessed values for comparable properties can be used in comparison to the reviewed property’s new preliminary value.

To submit the Informal Review Application, email it to: [email protected] or bring it in to the City Clerk’s Office and we’ll email it for you by April 22nd. There is a week processing time prior to May 1st needed.

If a property owner does not have access to a computer, printer or scanner, all relevant forms can be picked up at the City Clerk’s Office Monday-Friday 8:30-4:30.

If you wish to challenge your new assessed value after the April 22 informal timeframe has concluded, you can submit a formal Grievance any time up until the start of Grievance Day, May 26th at the City Clerk’s Office, or you can attend Grievance Day on May 26th from 2:30-4:30 PM & 6:00-8:00 PM. Grievance Day is held in Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of City Hall, located at One Batavia City Centre.

The Grievance form, sale & inventory data, and the Citywide new assessments to assist you in comparing property values, can be found in the City Clerk’s Office, at the library, and on the City of Batavia’s website: https://www.batavianewyork.com/ (Departments/Assessment) as well as https://cityofbatavia.prosgar.com