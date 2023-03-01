With summer around the corner, it's hiring season at Darien Lake Theme Park

Press release:

Six Flags Darien Lake, the Thrill Capital of New York, and our water park Hurricane Harbor, are hiring over 1,000 seasonal employees for the 2023 Season!

Applicants may apply online anytime and are encouraged to visit sixflags.com/darienlake/jobs to apply from the comfort of their home (or mobile device). For questions, call or visit our Human Resources office Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 585 599 5108.

The park will also offer an onsite in-person hiring option this spring. This event will take place at the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel at 9993 Allegheny Road, Darien Center, NY 14040. Interested applicants should bring their Social Security Card and a current Photo ID with proof of age OR a school ID & Birth Certificate.



On-Site Hiring Event

Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Six Flags Darien Lake & Hurricane Harbor will be hiring for all positions, including rides, maintenance, lifeguards, hotel, food and beverage, admissions, entertainment, retail, park service/cleanliness team, EMT/paramedics, security, and a variety of other exciting positions.

Team Member Benefits/Need to Know Information

Positions start at $14.25/hr. with select positions at $15.00/hr. with flexible schedules, a fun atmosphere, free park admission for team members and their friends, in-park discounts, and the opportunity to gain valuable customer service skills.

There are a variety of positions to match every skill set.

Interested applicants must be at least 14 years old.

Six Flags Darien Lake opens for the season on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Interested candidates will not want to miss an incredible opportunity to work at Six Flags Darien Lake and create friendships that last a lifetime! Apply online at sixflags.com/darienlake/jobs.

Six Flags isn't just for thrills - it's the ultimate place to work where you play!