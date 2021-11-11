Local Matters

November 11, 2021 - 4:00pm

WNY Gas & Steam Engine Grounds to host 2nd annual drive-thru light display

posted by Press Release in Christmas, alexander, news, Western New York Gas & Steam Engine Association.

img_3327lights.jpg

Press release:

Come Enjoy the 2nd Annual Drive-Thru Country Christmas Light Display at the Western New York Gas & Steam Engine Grounds.

Bring the family out for a festive holiday experience. Enjoy a mile-long light display and get dinner starting Thanksgiving night, November 25, and every Friday and  Saturday night through December 18th.  Gates open 5-9p.m., enter at 3000 Walker Rd., Alexander, NY.  $10 per vehicle, $20 larger vans and buses. Cash only at the gate, no presale tickets needed. Food and beverages are available. For more information like our Facebook page or visit www.alexandersteamshow.com

Photos: File photos by Howard Owens from last year's display.

img_3323lights.jpg

img_3347lights.jpg

