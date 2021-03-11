WNYIL will air new half hour public affairs radio program on Sunday mornings

Press release:

To help keep the community aware of issues of interest to them and particularly to individuals with disabilities, the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. (WNYIL) Family of Agencies now offers a new 30-minute public affairs radio program.

“Independent Perspective - In Depth,” utilizing the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service (NFRRS), will air these shows at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

Weekly guests will include leaders in the community from agencies serving people with disabilities, governmental agencies, as well as elected officials who will speak to issues important to people with disabilities in Western New York.

NFRRS’ programming is available to anyone online via their website, nfradioreading.org, by clicking the “Listen Live!” button, or by using Seros or Zeno apps on portable devices.

After the broadcast, a podcast will be available through the NFRRS website, as well as the WNYIL website and on several platforms including; Amazon Music, Audible, Google Podcasts, iHeart Podcasts, iTunes, Spotify, Sticher and TuneIn Radio.

The Western New York Independent Living Inc. Family of Agencies offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.