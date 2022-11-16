Woodward Memorial Library hosting childrens' book drive

Press release:

It’s the season of giving, and Woodward Memorial Library in Le Roy is doing its part by holding a Holiday Book Drive!

All donated books will benefit the Le Roy Pantry and Help Fund’s Holiday Partnership.

You can participate by bringing new (or gently used) children’s books to the Library from now until Nov. 30.

Need some ideas? You may visit our Giving Tree in the Children’s Room for suggestions on the types of books you can purchase to donate.

All who donate will have their name added to a leaf on our Giving Tree!