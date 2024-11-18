Wreaths Across America Day at WNY National Cemetery set for December 14

Press Release:

The Western New York National Cemetery will host its annual Wreaths Across America Day on December 14, beginning at 12 p.m. The event, which honors veterans by placing wreaths on their graves, is open to the public and aims to decorate over 2,000 headstones at the cemetery.

The ceremony will start at the Garrison Flag Pole at approximately noon, with the presentation of colors and wreaths laid by representatives of each military branch. The WNY National Cemetery Memorial Council will offer brief remarks, and the event will conclude with the playing of Taps.

Family and Community Wreath Laying

After the ceremony, family members of veterans laid to rest at the cemetery will have the opportunity from 12:20 to 12:25 p.m. to place wreaths on the graves of their loved ones. From 12:25 to 1:00 p.m., the community is invited to participate in the wreath-laying by placing one wreath at a time on the remaining 2,400 veteran headstones.

New Parking and Shuttle Service

This year, attendees will park at Pembroke High School, located at 8750 Alleghany Road, Corfu. Due to parking restrictions within the cemetery, buses will transport participants to and from the cemetery, which is about 2.3 miles away. Shuttle service will begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue until all attendees have returned to their vehicles. Two smaller buses will also provide transport within the cemetery for those who need assistance.

Handicap parking will be available inside the cemetery. However, parking will be prohibited along Indian Falls Road, Gabbey Road, and Route 77 on the day of the event.

Wreath Sales to Benefit Memorial Council

Wreaths can be purchased for $17 each, with $5 from each sale benefiting the WNY National Cemetery Memorial Council, which is responsible for maintaining the cemetery's Avenue of Flags and supporting the Honor Guard. Wreaths can be ordered online at wreathsacrossamerica.org/ny0368p or by mailing a check made payable to the Pembroke Veterans Outreach Club, PO Box 308, Corfu.

Event Details

The WNY National Cemetery Memorial Council, a nonprofit organization, coordinates the event and encourages community participation. Volunteers will assist in directing attendees to the appropriate sections and help place wreaths on the graves. For more information or to purchase a wreath, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/ny0368p.