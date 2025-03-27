Xtreme International Ice Racing returns to Batavia Saturday at McCarthy ice arena

Press Release:

CAN-USA Sports is also excited to announce the return of Xtreme International Ice Racing on Saturday, March 29 at 7 p.m. at the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena presented by Casella Waste Systems, O-at-ka Milk Products, Batavia Downs & Hotel, and Geico Local Batavia Office.

XiiR (Xtreme International Ice Racing) is a motorcycle racing tour...ON ICE! Man and machine going from 0-60mph in under 3 seconds, with speedway bikes and quads that are modified to compete on an indoor ice arena. There are over 2000 metal studs added to the tires and there are no brakes. It is the fastest sport on ice and one of the fastest sports in the world.

The event will be making its third appearance in Batavia and each year’s event sold out at the McCarthy Ice Arena so get your tickets early online at www.mccarthyicearena.com or in person at the rink located at 22 Evans Street Batavia.