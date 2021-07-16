Year after LeRoyan's death from extreme heat, parents and OSHA remind employers to provide water, rest, shade

Press release:

On July 7, 2020, 35-year-old Timothy Barber, of Le Roy, collapsed at the end of his shift after working on the Genesee River Bridge Project in Geneseo. Treated for heat stress and heat exhaustion, he died from hyperthermia on his second day on the job .

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Barber’s parents, Le Roy residents Jim and Kathy Barber, are recognizing his death today in order to raise awareness of occupational heat hazards and safeguards among employers, workers and the public in Genesee County and Western New York. They hope to prevent additional work-related heat illness and deaths.

​Recognizing the anniversary of Barber’s death, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration reminds Western New York employers and workers that when temperatures soar, so does the degree of danger associated with work in high temperatures. OSHA also urges all to take proper actions to work safely in hot weather.

An OSHA investigation into Barber’s death found he had been performing light-duty work -- sorting bolts in 90-plus degree temperatures. Working alone without shade, he was without water and not acclimated to the heat.

OSHA also determined that his employer, Pavilion Drainage Supply Company Inc., of Pavilion, failed to train him and implement other safeguards to protect him and other employees against extreme heat hazards.

“Timothy Barber should not have died," said OSHA Area Director Michael Scime in Buffalo. "We call attention to this worker’s death so that other workers do not suffer from or succumb to heat-related death and illnesses. They are preventable. Employers are responsible for providing workplaces free of known safety hazards. This includes protecting workers from extreme heat.”

“We hope something positive comes out of the tragic death of our son, Tim,” said James and Kathy Barber, his parents. “We join OSHA in wanting to bring awareness to the dangers of heat stroke to businesses for the safety of their employees. No family should have to suffer a loss that is completely preventable.”

Symptoms of excessive heat exposure include heat stroke, heat stress, cramps, headaches, dizziness, weakness, nausea, heavy sweating and confusion. Occupational factors that may contribute to heat illness include: high temperature and humidity; low fluid consumption; direct sun exposure; no shade; limited air movement; physical exertion; or use of bulky protective clothing and equipment.

Employers with workers exposed to high temperatures should establish and implement a heat-illness prevention program and communicate it to supervisors and workers. This includes:

Providing workers with water, rest and shade;

Allowing new or returning workers to gradually increase workloads and take more frequent breaks as they acclimatize to, or build a tolerance for, working in the heat;

Planning for emergencies and training workers on heat hazards and appropriate first aid measures;

Monitoring workers for signs of illness and taking prompt action if symptoms occur.

“Don’t wait until a worker is sickened to address heat stress – take action,” Scime said. “Employers in Western New York and other areas must take action to keep workers from becoming ill.

"Effective preparation and knowledge of the hazards of heat can save lives today, and in the future. Three simple words: water, rest, shade can make a huge difference when implemented in the workplace.”

OSHA’s Occupational Exposure to Heat page explains what employers can do to keep workers safe and what workers need to know, including factors for heat illness, adapting to working in indoor and outdoor heat, protecting workers, recognizing symptoms and first aid training. The page also includes resources for specific industries and OSHA workplace standards.

OSHA has numerous other heat safety tools and information available free for employers and workers including a heat safety app for Android and iPhone devices at www.osha.gov/heat.

