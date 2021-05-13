You're invited to donate your treasured interment flag to be flown at the new WNY National Cemetery

Submitted photos and press release:

The Western New York National Cemetery in Corfu is open; creating a nearby resting place for our nation’s veterans. A unique feature there will be the Avenue of Flags.

The Veterans Administration only permits official U.S. interment flags, also known as casket flags, to be flown. Store-bought flags are not authorized.

This presentation of flying interment flags, lining the lanes in the Cemetery, will augment the reverence and prestige of this distinguished place.

There are more than 155 national cemeteries, but only two other cemeteries have this unique style of presentation.

An interment flag may be donated -- by a family whose relatives were entitled to military honors at their funeral -- to the Western New York National Cemetery Memorial Council(501c3) for display on the Avenue of Flags.

Many families have donated their flags to be flown in honor of all veterans and as a tribute to their deceased loved one, regardless of where the veteran is buried.

The annual presentation is set up in Spring for several Federal holidays and retired for the season after Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

Volunteers Maintain the Integrity of the Avenue of Flags

It counts on the aid of volunteer teams to maintain its integrity through the summer. Teams inspect the flags and when one becomes unrepairable or serviceable, it is removed and a new flag is put in its place.

Weather-worn flags are retired with dignity and their ashes placed in the graves of veterans who are interred at the cemetery in the future. Your loved one’s cherished flag will always remain at the Western New York National Cemetery to pay tribute to all those who honorably served their country.

Invitation to Donate Your Interment Flag

The Western New York National Cemetery Memorial Council respectfully invites you to donate your treasured interment flag to the Avenue of Flags.

It will fly to honor your loved one’s memory and all departed veterans. Also, if you would consider a tax-deductible donation to support the equipment and upkeep for this program, or wish to become involved with the Memorial Council itself, please contact us at the numbers below.

The Memorial Council is a 501c3 organization. Membership is open to all individuals, groups and organizations that wish to:

support our mission, through the traditions of God and Country;

associate ourselves together on special occasions to honor our living veterans;

pay tribute to the memory of our military comrades and their eligible family members whose mortal remains have been interred on the hallowed grounds of the WNY National Cemetery in Corfu.

The Council will coordinate ceremonies and events with the Cemetery staff during the year and provide any support needed that honors the memory of our Brothers, Sisters and eligible family members.

Become a Member in Good Standing of the WNY Memorial Council

To become a Member in Good Standing with the WNY Memorial Council you may do so by sending in “Lifetime” membership dues of $30.

Checks are to be written to WNY Heroes with “ WNY Memorial Council Dues ” written on the memo line to ensure it is placed in the correct account.

Mail them to: WNY Heroes 8205 Main St., Suite 1, Williamsville, NY 14221

This is also the protocol for any donations with “ Flag Committee Donation ” on the memo line. A letter of thanks will go out on our letterhead with WNY Heroes tax exempt number on it.

For membership information contact:

William R. Joyce -- WNY Cemetery Memorial Council President / Cochair Avenue of Flags Committee

Genesee Co. Veterans Service Agency (585) 815-7905, [email protected]

For Avenue of Flags information contact:

Mark Janik -- Chairman Avenue of Flags Committee