You're invited to Spring Into Nature May 1 at Iroquois refuge: 'Sing, Fly, Soar -- Like a Bird'

Press release:

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) is hosting its annual Spring Into Nature celebration on Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., and 1 to 4 p.m.

Join us for a pared-down and coronavirus pandemic-friendly version of our annual spring festival. This year’s theme will be "Sing, Fly, Soar -- Like a Bird."

Visitors will get to participate in a variety of nature-related activities. There will be activities for all ages, including sunflower seed feeder construction, track casting, a guided hike, pollinator planting, fisheries discoveries, origami, sun art projects, feather ID, and archery and fishing games. You must register to participate.

Space is limited, so to secure your spot, please register online here.

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge is located at 1101 Casey Road in Basom.

There are two sessions, morning and afternoon. Each session will be broken into groups of 10 and each group will cycle through all activities. Social distancing will be maintained throughout. Masks are required when in buildings or when social distancing cannot be maintained. Parking and all activities are free!

Wearing a mask is required in federal buildings. Masks are also required outdoors on federal lands when social distancing cannot be maintained. As the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service safely restores public access to lands and facilities, please continue to follow CDC safe practices by maintaining social distancing and limiting group size, washing your hands, and staying home if you feel sick.

Please find us on Facebook @IroquoisNationalWildlifeRefuge, visit our website, or contact Refuge staff at (585) 948-5445 for more information about Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge.

Iroquois NWR is located midway between Buffalo and Rochester, and is managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Individuals with disabilities and any other person who may need special assistance to participate in this program should contact the Refuge at (585) 948-5445 or at the Federal Relay No. 1-800-877- 8339.

