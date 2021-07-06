You're invited to the return of the 'roar and excitment' of the AFD's Tractor Pull on Friday and Saturday

From Barbara Eddy:

This weekend the Alexander Fire Department E.S.P. Tractor Pull returns!

It will be held Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Recreation Hall grounds, 10708 Alexander Road, Alexander.

Cost: Adults: $16; children 6-12: $8; 5 years and under free.

Classes include: Super Farm, Light Super Farm, Limited Pro Stock Diesel Truck, Heavy Super Stock and Modified Tractors.

Friday at 5 p.m. will include a take-out only Chicken BBQ by the Ladies Auxiliary. Saturday will feature our popular local band "Red Creek" from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the beer tent.

Food tent will be open! Hamburgers, hot dogs, Italian sausage, pizza, nachos, hot pretzels, fried dough, french fries and plenty of cold beverages served both nights.

Plenty of food and drink for all ages! It's time to get out and come to Alexander for the roar and excitement of the Alexander F.D. Tractor Pull!