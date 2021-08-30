Youth Court member receives scholarship from state organization

Press release:

Julie Muntz, a Genesee County Youth Court member since 2018, and a 2021 Graduate at Oakfield-Alabama Central School was one of the 30 Youth Court members who applied for the Association of New York State Youth Courts Scholarships. The ANYSYC awarded four regional scholarships and one Judge Judith Kaye Memorial Scholarship. The Judge Judith Kaye Memorial Scholarship was awarded to the highest graded applicant, which was awarded to Julie! Julie received the highest grade on her application out of the other 30 youth from all over New York State. To qualify for the ANYSYC scholarship, the youth court member must be a graduating senior and a member of a Youth Court Program that paid membership dues to ANYSYC in 2021. The applicant must enroll in a 2 or 4-year program at an accredited college/university. The individual must be of good moral character, have demonstrated civic responsibility through volunteerism, and have a good strong desire to make a contribution to his/her community. The process included an application, an essay including educational goals, career goals, why they are deserving of this scholarship, and what being a member of a Youth Court has done for them, along with one letter of recommendation. On behalf of ANYSYC, Julie was awarded $500 to put towards her college education where she is now attending Canisius College to study Animal Behavior. Julie plans to stay involved in the Genesee County Youth Court Program as an advisor which really shows her dedication and worthiness of this scholarship. Congratulations Julie!