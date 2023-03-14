Youth Recognition Dinner set for April 13 at Terry Hills

Press release:

On Thursday, April 13, the Genesee County Youth Board will sponsor their 27th annual Youth Recognition Dinner at Terry Hills Restaurant & Banquet Facility. Twenty-five young people will be honored for their commitment to community service and/or their impressive role within their families. Additionally, the dinner will recognize an Adult Youth Worker and an Adult Youth Volunteer.

The following young people will be recognized for their outstanding service in the community and/or family: Brecken Capone, Caris Carlson, Mary Engelhardt, Katelynn Everett, Gabrielle Graff, Mary Grimes, Lily Haacke, Aubrey Hamm, Kaelee Kelso, Alaina Manges, Kathryn McClellan, Arianne McLaughlin, Maggie Monachino, Brenna Munn, Evelyn Northrup, Cesia Murillo Rios, Lauren Reimer, Olivia Walton and Maia Zerillo.

The following six youths are recipients of the Winter Storm Elliot Award, a recognition of a special group of young people who helped their community during a blizzard: Ayden Esten, Garrett Heale, Emily Hoag, Abigail Russell, Joey Schnitzer and Colton Walczak.

Robert Swanson is receiving the Adult Youth Worker Award from his colleague at Agri-Business Child Development Center for his countless hours going above and beyond expectations. “Bob the Builder,” as the youth at the center call him, provides a very caring and strong male role model for all. He is well respected retired veteran who is a huge asset to the team, but especially to the children and families of the center.

Kathryn Zipkin and her therapy dog, Tilly, are co-receiving the Adult Youth Volunteer Award for exhibiting exemplary dedication and commitment to the Batavia City School District. Kathryn and Tilly help young people learn emotional regulation to ensure successful focus in learning throughout the day. Their countless hours spent volunteering alongside the youth in the Batavia City School District are a valued and memorable service.

Registration and refreshments will begin at 5 PM, with the program and dinner following at 6 PM. Seating is limited, and your prompt reply ensures our ability to include you. If you are interested in attending the banquet, contact the Genesee County Youth Bureau at (585) 344-3960 no later than March 24, 2023. We’re excited to recognize these young people and leaders in our community and hope that you’ll join us.