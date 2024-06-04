YWCA of Genesee County announces new board members

Press Release:

YWCA of Genesee County is growing! Executive Director, Jamie Rada, announces several new board members carefully chosen to meet the needs of the agency.

“Our community has some incredible resources, agencies, and people. Our goal is not to reinvent the wheel but to work with community members to fill in gaps and assure that there is an intersectionality of services and support for the people we help. We have an amazing team of staff and an incredible, dedicated board," says Jamie Rada, Executive Director.

The Executive Board includes:

Board Chair - Georganne Mott-Lang, Community Integration Specialist for Lifetime Assistance, Inc.

Vice President - Emily Marling, Certified Financial Planner for Merrill Lynch

Treasurer - Shannon Ford, Service Director of Communications and Development for Uconnect Care

Board Members include:

Dr. Emily Fraser Branche, Pediatrician and Practice Owner for Three Little Birds Pediatrics

Cassandre DiPiazza, Licensed Clinical Social Worker for Veterans Health Administration

Chris Fix, retired

Laurie Pfaff, Senior Manager of Marketing Support for Liberty Pumps

Lisa Smith, Senior Employment and Training Counselor for Genesee County Job Development Bureau

Lauren Casey, Financial Assistant for the Genesee County Economic Development Center

Ashlee Reigle, Human Resources Manager for Liberty Pumps

Anita Strollo, Coordinator for Genesee County Business Education Alliance

“Each of these women brings an incredible and unique skillset to the table, allowing us to enter into a period of agency and program growth and development in order to expand our reach and support more people”, says Rada.