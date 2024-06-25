YWCA of Genesee County receives grant to expand services

Press Release:

YWCA of Genesee County is excited to announce a $50,000 grant from the Garman Family Foundation, administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, to add Crisis Counseling Services for Genesee County.

For more than a century, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo has enhanced and encouraged long-term philanthropy in the Western New York community. A 501 (c)(3) organization, the Community Foundation’s mission is: Connecting people, ideas and resources to improve lives in Western New York.

Established in 1919, the Community Foundation has made the most of the generosity of individuals, families, foundations and organizations who entrust charitable assets to the Community Foundation’s care. Learn more at cfgb.org.

"Case Managers at the YWCA already offer intensive support, safe temporary shelter, 24 crisis hotline services, court advocacy, information and referral, support groups and safety and transitional planning for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, human trafficking, sexual assault, and stalking. This new, full-time crisis counselor position will provide more therapeutic services, complementing the services, complimenting the work we are already doing and adding a much needed piece of continued healing and support for the people we assist," says Jamie Rada, Executive Director.

For more information on the YWCA of Genesee County Crisis Counselor Position please visit www.ywcagenesee.org or contact the YWCA at 585-343-5808 or info@ywcagenesee.org.