YWCA of Genesee County seeks nominations for 2024 Women of Inspiration Awards

Press Release:

The YWCA of Genesee County is pleased to announce the 2024 Women of Inspiration Awards on April 28 from 12:30 - 3 p.m. The event will be held at Batavia Downs, 8315 Park Road, Batavia.

Our Keynote Speaker will be, a multi-award-winning anchor and investigative reporter, Deanna Dewberry. In March 2017, Deanna joined the News10NBC team. Deanna is a strong advocate for women and a four-time cancer survivor.

She is actively involved in community activities that enrich the lives of cancer survivors and women and promote social justice. Her commitment to advocating for her community has been evident throughout her career including stops in Dallas, Indianapolis, Little Rock, and Lubbock.

That advocacy has earned her 12 regional Emmy Awards which included being named the region’s top consumer reporter. “We are so excited to have Deanna join us this year and help us honor some of Genesee County’s most incredible women”,

said Jamie Rada, YWCA Executive Director.

Nominations for the prestigious Women of Inspiration Awards are now open. Do you know an inspiring woman? A woman who makes her community a better place to live by going above and beyond for others? A woman who perseveres in the face of challenges and serves as a role model for women and girls? If so please consider nominating her for this years women of inspiration award.

For more information on nominating a deserving woman, event details, and registration, please visit www.ywcagenesee.org.

For Questions, Please Contact the YWCA of Genesee County Office at 585-343-5808.