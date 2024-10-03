YWCA of Genesee County welcomes 4 new board members

Press Release:

The YWCA of Genesee County is thrilled to announce the addition of four outstanding women to its Board of Directors, marking a full board of 13 members. Each of these new members brings a wealth of experience in empowering individuals and serving the community.

Georganne Elia, Board Chair, emphasized the significance of the new members’ backgrounds, "Each of these women brings a unique skill set rooted in empowering others and raising up those in need. From advocacy and justice to supporting vulnerable populations, their collective experience aligns perfectly with the YWCA’s mission. We are excited to have them join us as we continue making an impact in the community."

Diana Prinzi

Diana Prinzi, Program Coordinator for Genesee Justice, has an extensive background in law enforcement, victim advocacy, and working with diverse populations.

Prinzi expressed her enthusiasm for joining the board, stating, “With my background in law enforcement, victim advocacy, and diverse populations, I feel I can be a valuable asset to being a part of the solution. In my daily work, I strive to empower and strengthen women through obtaining justice. I welcome the opportunity to join this group and continue making a difference.”

Anneliese Aliasso

Anneliese Aliasso (Anni), who joined DelPlato Casey Law Firm in June, focuses on transactional real estate and estate planning. She is passionate about diversity certification applications, including the Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprise Program, and is eager to contribute to the YWCA of Genesee County.

"I am deeply committed to giving back to the community and helping women in need. Joining the YWCA Board gives me the chance to extend my efforts to uplift and support women facing challenges. I look forward to making a meaningful impact," Aliasso said.

Marianne Lampart

Marianne Lampart (Mare), Vice President of Residential Services for Lifetime Assistance, Inc., has dedicated 27 years to supporting individuals through her work.

Lampart says, “The most rewarding part of my career is the amazing people we support daily. Supporting, encouraging, assisting, and loving these exceptional people is the reason why I started in this field. I will never forget why I am still here — it’s all about them.”

Mare’s dedication to supporting vulnerable populations emulates the YWCA’s vision and purpose, and her passion for advocacy will be an asset in advancing the organization's goals.

Sandy Wojtaszczyk

Sandy Wojtaszczyk, recently retired after 25 years in social services, spent the last 15 years as the supervisor of Child Protective Services. She brings extensive experience in child welfare and family advocacy to the YWCA board.

"Throughout my career, I've seen the impact that community support can have on individuals and families. I am deeply passionate about helping others and am committed to giving back to the community that has given so much to me. Joining the YWCA Board is an incredible opportunity to continue making a difference in people's lives," Wojtaszczyk said.

These four women complete a full board of directors for the YWCA of Genesee County, joining a dynamic leadership team that includes:

Georganne Elia, Board Chair, Community Integration Specialist for Lifetime Assistance, Inc.

Emily Marling, Vice President, Certified Financial Planner for Merrill Lynch

Lauren Casey, Treasurer, Financial Assistant for the Genesee County Economic Development Center

Dr. Emily Fraser-Branche, Pediatrician and Practice Owner for Three Little Birds Pediatrics

Cassandre DiPiazza, Licensed Clinical Social Worker for Veterans Health Administration

Laurie Pfaff, Senior Manager of Marketing Support for Liberty Pumps

Lisa Smith, Senior Employment and Training Counselor for Genesee County Job Development Bureau

Ashlee Reigle, Human Resources Manager for Liberty Pumps

Anita Strollo, Coordinator for Genesee County Business Education Alliance

"We are honored to welcome these talented women to our board," said Jamie Rada, Executive Director of YWCA of Genesee County. "Their dedication to empowering individuals and advocating for justice echoes our agencies purpose and mission. Their collective experience will help drive our organization forward in creating a stronger and more inclusive community."

For more information about the YWCA of Genesee County and its services, please visit www.ywcagenesee.org or contact us at 585-343-5808 or ywca@ywcagenesee.org.