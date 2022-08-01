YWCA, other groups, sponsoring talk on 'White Fragility' at GCC

Press release:

The YWCA of Genesee County, Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR), the grass-roots empowerment group GLOW (Genesee Livingston Orleans Wyoming) Women Rise, and The Rotary Club of Batavia are sponsoring this event on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. at Genesee Community College, One College Road, Batavia, Room T102, in-person only. It has two 15-minute breaks. Refreshments will be provided.

Writer and diversity trainer Nanette D. Massey of Buffalo believes we are well beyond holding hands when it comes to talking about race. Massey will present her take on the ideas in Robin DiAngelo’s New York Times Number One Best-Selling Book “White Fragility, Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism”. Attendees will have the chance to examine race from an unfiltered, real-world experience rather than theory. With frankness and practicality, Massey’s goal is to leave audiences with self-clarity, and the ability to participate in conversations about race with genuine confidence, humor, and humility. Preparation by reading the book before the session is expected.

This is an opportunity for Employers to fulfill cultural diversity training requirements.

Registration is $10 and it includes a copy of the book. You can register two ways. One option is to send a check to the YWCA of Genesee County, 301 North Street, Batavia, NY 14020. Please include your name, street address, city, state, zip code, phone number, and email. It is preferable that you register online using the Eventbrite link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/385666417637. Once registered, attendees can pick up their copy of the book at the YWCA at 301 North St, Batavia; Independent Living of the Genesee Region at 319 West Main St., Batavia; or GLOW Women Rise at 201 East Main St. Limited seating may be available on the day of the event.

A former participant stated: “I’ve attended several of Nanette’s Zoom sessions through Eventbrite. The sessions take the book ‘White Fragility’ to another level. Nanette creates a safe space for honest dialogue. I’ve laughed and cried and everything in between. Nanette gives so much of herself, and I’ve learned and grown through her generosity. I am incredibly grateful and can’t recommend her sessions enough!”

One can read more about Nanette D. Massey at her website, nanettedmassey.com.