September 10, 2020 - 4:22pm
Zero new cases of coronavirus reported today in Genesee County
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Twenty-five new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Two of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Both of the community positive cases reside in Gaines
- One of the positive individuals is in their 30s and one individual is in their 50s.
- Both of the community positive individuals were not on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Five new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.