September 14, 2020 - 6:08pm

Zero new cases of coronavirus reported today in Genesee County

posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news.

Press release:

New Cases – As of 2 p.m. 

  • Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
    • Four new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
       
  • Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
    • The new positive resides in Albion.
    • The individual is in their 50s.
    • The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • Two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.

Seventeen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.

