September 14, 2020 - 6:08pm
Zero new cases of coronavirus reported today in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
- One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- Four new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive resides in Albion.
- The individual is in their 50s.
- The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
Seventeen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.