Zero new cases of coronavirus reported today in Genesee County

Press release:

New Cases – As of 2 p.m.

Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19. One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation. Four new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.



Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19. The new positive resides in Albion. The individual is in their 50s. The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. Two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.



Seventeen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.