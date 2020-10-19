Zero new cases of coronavirus reported today in Genesee County

Press release:

New Cases – As of 2 p.m.

Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19. Eight of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Eight new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.

Orleans County received eight new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside in Albion, Kent and Murray.

The individuals are; one in the 0-19 age range, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s and one in their 60s.

None of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.

Thirteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.

Ten new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.