Zonta Club to accept applications for annual scholarship until April 12

Press Release:

The Zonta Club of Batavia - Genesee County is pleased to announce that they are now accepting applications for their annual Scholarship Awards.

They encourage all high school seniors in Genesee County to apply.

Applications can be obtained through your school's guidance office, career center office, or online by emailing zontabatavia@gmail.com.

All applicants will be asked to schedule an in-person interview with our scholarship committee. Submission deadline for applications is April 12.