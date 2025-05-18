Letter to the Editor: STAMP fulfilling commitment to Alabama

When the new $6.3 billion data center was recently announced at STAMP in the town of Alabama it was hailed as an economic boon to Genesee County and rightly so.

What should not be overlooked though have been the various benefits to the residents and taxpayers in the town of Alabama since the inception of STAMP twenty years ago.

This is due to the foresight, leadership and wherewithal of the town Board over the last two decades which continues today.

Town leaders have repeatedly demonstrated decision making and vision in the best interests of the residents and taxpayers pertaining to STAMP. That is what they are elected for, and despite some recent unfounded claims and accusations, PILOT payments to the town to date have totaled almost $665,000. The town leadership has been steadfast in their support of STAMP.

From a public health perspective, the infrastructure investments at STAMP have significantly enhanced access to public drinking water in the town. This is a very serious public health issue in rural communities across the GLOW region and upstate New York for that matter, but particularly for Alabama because of its unique geography as one of the highest points in the county which poses engineering challenges.

The build-out of water infrastructure at STAMP through the support of New York State resulted in Phase 1 and 2 of the town’s $12 million water project to be completed. With these phases completed the town was able to do Phase 3 on its own and now approximately 94% of town residents have access to an abundant supply of safe, clean drinking water. Those water lines also provide access to clean drinking water for the Tonawanda Seneca Nation and the town has reached out to them but have not heard back yet.

Another aspect to public health and quality of life as a result of STAMP are going to enable the town to plan for investments to modernize town hall, the town’s fire department and its emergency services facility.

From an economic development standpoint, STAMP is poised to create several hundred jobs in the near term as Edwards Vacuum nears Phase 1 completion of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to support the fledgling semiconductor industry.

Edwards Vacuum’s $127 million Phase 1 investment will create 280 new jobs. Ultimately the company will invest $212 million and create approximately 350 jobs while generating approximately $644 million in economic impact, including payroll.

This figure also includes future revenues to local governments, including the town of Alabama. The fact is that the current two projects at STAMP are providing tax payments to the town at a rate 50 times more than if the property remained

undeveloped farmland.

A familiar refrain in the business sector is that economic development is a marathon and not a sprint. STAMP is the epitome of this mantra and that is why over the long term, STAMP has the potential to create several thousands of jobs as a result of a robust pipeline of companies interested in the site.

What this means to the town of Alabama is continued growth, financial investment and opportunities for generations of residents to come.

Mark Masse is president and CEO of the Genesee County Economic Development Center.