BND hockey player Bryce Feldmann honored for exceptional character

To an outsider, the annual BND United hockey banquet appears to be an evening designed to recognize accomplishments in academics and athletics, but for the BND coaches, players, and families who are fortunate to be on the inside, the banquet represents this and more.

Batavia hockey is deeply rooted in tradition and has a rich history and cherished legacy. The program encourages and molds excellent students, creates quality hockey players, and builds exceptional individuals who are eager to positively impact and support their community and its members.

Current and previous teammates form lasting relationships, and they believe in and support the organization. Being a part of Batavia hockey means that you are forever bound by comradery and pride. Monday evening’s ceremonies began with the recognition of achievements in education and athletics and continued with acknowledgments of several deserving student-athletes for their philanthropy, character, and leadership. The Wayne D. Foster Foundation, Inc. was honored to partake in this special evening at Batavia High.

Bryce Feldmann was one of the extraordinary student-athletes honored Monday night. Feldmann is an exceptional individual who achieves in the classroom and on the ice. He was proudly selected as this year’s W.D.F. award recipient, earning a trophy, certificate, and scholarship for his impressive disposition, his wisdom, determination, fortitude, and his incredible display of leadership.

Board member, Chase Pangrazio, selected Feldmann after attending and observing Feldmann and the team during several of this season’s BND games. Pangrazio was impressed by Feldmann and appreciated the qualities Feldmann exhibited – qualities of courage and kindness that reflect the meaning of the W.D.F award and the values of Wayne D. Foster, Pangrazio's grandfather.

The Wayne D. Foster Foundation was privileged and proud to recognize a highly deserving Feldmann for his merit and ethics with the award created in honor and in memory of Wayne and his life.

Rhonda Pangrazio is the founder and president of the Wayne D. Foster Foundation, Inc., where Chase Pangrazio serves as a board member. Wayne D. Foster was Chase's grandfather, who passed in December 2020.