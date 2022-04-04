BND hockey player recognized for character and achievement

The Wayne D. Foster Foundation, Inc. had the distinct pleasure of honoring a high school hockey player in memory of Wayne D. Foster during the BND hockey banquet held Sunday at Batavia High.

Addison Warriner was selected as this year’s recipient, earning the award for his ceaseless display of good character including his wisdom, determination, and his fortitude and for his achievements both on and off the ice.

The foundation, represented by board member, Chase Pangrazio, selected and presented Addison with a trophy, certificate, and a scholarship, honoring Addison's values while remembering Chase’s grandfather for their shared qualities.

The Wayne D. Foster Foundation is a recently formed foundation with pending non-profit status.

The afternoon’s ceremonies complemented and awarded several deserving student-athletes for their achievements in the classroom and at the rink while recalling deep Batavia hockey roots and traditions, expressing the enduring sense of community, and sharing the comradery and love that the 2021-2022 teammates enjoyed and will forever cherish. The foundation presenting the W.D.F. award is privileged to recognize Addison and to collaborate with a respectful program full of profound pride and rich, well-established heritage.

Rhonda Pangrazio is founder and president of the Wayne D. Foster Foundation, Inc. Her son Chase Pangrazio is a board member. Wayne D. Foster was her father and Chase's grandfather who passed in December 2020.