Sam Pies recognized for character, leadership, and more

If you attended last weekend’s BND hockey banquet, you had the opportunity to listen to several fantastic stories about team spirit, hard work, and incredible team achievement. Batavia's BND United hockey team thrives on unity, mutual respect, and camaraderie. The blend of humor and heartfelt moments during the banquet shows the deep bonds between teammates and coaches, making the celebration of their success even more meaningful.

Individuals who make this team extra special were also recognized and Sam Pies is a member who embodies the qualities that make not only a great athlete but also a remarkable person. It is because of his character, leadership, and positive influence on the team that he was awarded the WDF Award by the Wayne D. Foster Foundation Inc. on Sunday.

Sam exemplifies the values of wisdom, determination, and fortitude. Sam’s dedication to his team, to his education, and to his community truly make honoring Sam a cherished opportunity for the foundation. The Wayne D. Foster Foundation is proud to honor Sam in memory of Wayne and to support this incredible group of scholar-athletes.