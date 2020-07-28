Ralph and Rosie's Deli to open Batavia location soon

Bergen staple, Ralph and Rosie’s Deli, is opening a new Batavia location. Ralph and Rosie’s has operated in Bergen on North Lake Avenue for 42 years with Mike and Kelly Marsocci continuing the family's legacy of operating the business since 2012.

The couple began plans for the Batavia location at the end of 2019 with hopes of opening the location by early spring, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic their plans were put on hold. Now, they are hoping to open within the next few weeks.

“Expanding during this time has its stressors, but it’s a blessing to be expanding and not have to worry about closing our doors,” Kelly Marsocci said.

Like many other restaurants and small businesses, Ralph and Rosie’s has been adjusting to the pandemic by offering curbside pickup and assisting the community by ordering products that have been difficult to find and selling them to members of the community at cost.

They have had a tremendous amount of support during this time and excitement for their new location.

“It’s always been a dream to open a second location and we appreciate all the support and love from the community,” Kelly Marsocci said.

The Batavia location will offer the same favorites as their Bergen location, "Home of the Original Sweet Sauce," including their homemade meatballs, mozzarella wedges, dough, and their signature sweet sauce, which are made fresh daily. They offer subs and Mexican food, too.

Ralph and Rosie’s new Batavia location address is 3845 W. Main Street Road and will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Phone is (585) 494-2049.

Photo by Sarah Whitehead.