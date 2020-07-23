Thermory USA expands, relocates Batavia headquarters to Harvester Avenue

Thermory USA has recently expanded and relocated their headquarters in Batavia to a space on Harvester Avenue.

The company sells thermally modified wood decking, cladding, and porch flooring. The wood used is enhanced using heat and steam to increase strength, durability, and rot resistance.

It was drawn to Batavia as the location for its headquarters because Principle, Kevin Demars, is a Batavia native.

“I wanted to work right in my backyard,” Demars said about choosing the City of Batavia for the headquarters.

Thermory USA has been based here since 2014, formerly in the old Carr's Department Store Warehouse in Jackson Square, but recently moved to a larger space on Harvester Avenue as they have experienced immense growth, nearly doubling in size each year.

The company started in 2012 with one employee and now has a team of 19, with the company having roughly 85 percent of the North American market share in the field.

The company is now focusing on how to communicate effectively with customers during this time when travel and contact are restricted.

“Figuring out how to reinvent ourselves, be a better company and employer right now in spite of the hurdles at hand is our priority,” Demars said.

Demars contributes the company’s success, in large part, to the people, saying, “There are a lot of great, intelligent people here.”

Thermory USA is located at 56 Harvester Ave., Suite 1-201, in Batavia. Phone is (585) 252-5807.