Alexander picks up win in Girls Softball under new head coach

Alexander Varsity Softball fought back to earn the win after an early push by rival Attica Central in the second inning, where Alexander coughed up 4 runs.

The early offensive assault by Attica was led by Grace Snyder and Elise Dresesel, who drove in runs in the second. Snyder hit a long ball over the right-field fence.

Alexander carved out 4 runs in the fifth inning to take the lead and didn’t look back behind the strong outing by Madison Boyce (top photo).

Boyce earned the win for Alexander, allowing only five runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out 12. Boyce also led Alexander with 2 hits.

“We needed this game bad after an upsetting underperformance yesterday against Lyndonville," said first-year Head Coach John Goodenbury. "Our team is young but talented, so we needed to regroup and redeem ourselves today. We love to compete against our Attica neighbors, and that will never change. I am extremely proud of the heart and determination of this team. Now, we focus on Alden at home this Saturday as they have always been a well-coached and strong team.”

Submitted photos and information.