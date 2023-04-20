Alexander softball blanks Pembroke 11-0 as Pietrzykowski tosses a complete game 1-hit shutout.

Submitted game story and photos.

Emily Pietrzykowski was in control on the rubber against Pembroke, leading Alexander to the win allowing just one hit while walking three and striking out nine over seven innings.

Pietrzykowski also led Alexander at the plate, going 2-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs.

For Alexander, Madison Boyce went 2-3 with a double and three runs scored.

Olivia Delelys and Lillian Szymkowiak each knocked a double, and Faith Goodenbury hit a triple with two RBIs for the Trojans.

Pembroke's Reagan Schneider broke up the no-hitter in the bottom of the fourth with a single to center, and Aleena Maynard took the loss pitching while collecting seven strikeouts on the day.

Alexander played solid defense and did not commit an error in the field in support of the shutout.

Alexander's next game is Friday, when they host Oakfield-Alabama at 5 p.m.