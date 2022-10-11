Family quilt project among highlights Friday and Saturday in Alexander

Article by Lori Ivison

Visitors to the Museum Quilt Guild’s upcoming quilt show may not notice it, but there will be one very special quilt on display in the Youth category. Made by member Christine Kuehl and her three granddaughters, this quilt was a summer vacation project. But it was much more than that!

Chris has two granddaughters who live in Batavia, Cassidy and Lilly Mileham, ages 12 and 13. Her youngest granddaughter, Addie Lacey, 9 years old, lives in Ohio. After a short family visit, Chris said, “We decided to have the grandkids stay with us and we would take them back to Ohio the following weekend. It’s not easy for the cousins to all be together, except for holidays, and they love being together.”

All of her grandchildren have shown an interest in her quilting hobby. Lilly even has her own sewing machine. Chris had spoken to the girls about making a quilt for the show that was to have been held in 2020. So, when this opportunity arose, she again asked the girls if they’d like to make a quilt for the show. They eagerly said yes! Chris suggested they make one in patriotic colors and donate it for use by one of the veterans at the VA Medical Center, where the Guild holds its monthly meetings.

A simple “Disappearing Nine-Patch” design was chosen. Chris did the cutting and the girls did all the piecing of the blocks. There were 2 sewing machines and 2 workstations. The girls took turns piecing and helping each other. According to Chris, “The pattern we chose is quite forgiving and made it easy not having to match seams perfectly”. But she also said the girls learned to use a seam ripper when things weren’t quit right. They accomplished a lot while they were all together. When it was time for Addie to go home to Ohio, Chris brought her sewing machine and the rest of the blocks along. Over the weekend, Addie got more sewing done. She has asked for a sewing machine for Christmas so she can sew with her grandmother using Facetime!

After all the blocks were assembled, Chris put the 3 layers of the quilt together and finished the edge using the “quick turn” method. Cassidy and Lilly did the quilting using lines Chris had drawn on the quilt for them to follow.

It was a great experience for the girls and Grandma, allowing them to have some quality time together.

The quilt show, Stitches in Time 2022, is being held October 14 and 15 at the Alexander Fireman’s Recreation Hall. Hours are 10 am – 5 pm both days. The show will feature over 150 quilts, a member boutique, a silent auction of handmade items to benefit the residents at the VA in Batavia and vendors with quilt related goods to sell.

The guild meets the third Saturday of each month (second Saturday in December) at 9:30 am in the auditorium of Building 4 of the VA Medical Center. Meetings feature a variety of speakers, instructors and trunk shows as well as group sewing days. Guests are welcome to attend 2 meetings for free. For more information, visit their website: www.themuseumquiltguild.com

Submitted photos. Top photo, Christine Kuehl with Lilly (13), and Cassidy (12). Inset photo: Lacey.