November 12, 2022 - 7:55pm

Pembroke's eight-man football team captures first boys sectional title in school history

posted by Session Placeholder in pembroke, Sports, football.

pem_3_sectional_finals.jpg

Submitted by Coach Brandon Ricci

The Pembroke Dragons improved to 10-1 on the season by defeating the Canisteo-Greenwood Redskins 40-20 in the sectional finals.

It is the first boys sectional title for any sport in the school's history. 

Behind the blocking of JJ Gabbey, Octavius Martin, Jayden Mast, Jayden Bridge, Ben Steinberg, Chase Guzdek and Caleb Felski, Tyson Totten rushed 40 times for 376 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Caleb Felski added 100 yards rushing and a score of his own to compliment Totten after starting quarterback and safety Cayden Pfalzer got knocked out of the game in the first quarter thrusting Totten into that role.

The Dragons played good defense, by staying on the field on offense by a time of possession that was over 2-1 in favor of the Dragons.

The Dragons will play in the regional crossover game at Pittsford Sutherland on Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Morrisville-Eaton, the champion out of section III. 

Photos by Elizabeth Gabbey

pem_2_sectional_finals.jpg

pem_1_sectional_finals.jpg

pem_4_sectional_finals.jpg

team_photo_sectional_champs_pembroke.jpg

 

