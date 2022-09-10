Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 10, 2022 - 5:05pm

Trojans shut out Clyde-Savannah, 34-0

posted by Session Placeholder in Alexander, alexander hs, sports, football.

dsc_5342.jpg

Game report by Head Coach Tim Sawyer.

Alexander used a dominant first half to grab this victory against a tough Clyde-Savannah team that never quit trying. 

The Trojans won 34-0.

Alexander scored on its first four offensive possessions and then scored a pick-six defensive TD. 

Placekicker Dalton Selapak was 4 for 4 on the PATs.

The scoring opened on a nice drive by the Trojan offense that culminated with a 3-yard TD pass from QB Trent Woods to Flanker Mason Bump from 3 yards out.

On the 2nd drive, RB Ricky Townley scored on a 9-yard run.  He also scored the Trojans' third TD of the game a few minutes later on a 28-yard gallop. 

Townley ended his night with 5 carries for 66 yards.

On the fourth drive of the game, Fullback Kaden Lyons used his speed and toughness to break away for a 22-yard touchdown run.  He ended the night with 4 carries for 35 yards.

The final TD for the Trojans was a 70-yard interception return by Trenton Woods from his free safety spot.

First-year senior RB Brice Feldman had a good night running the ball with 4 carries for 36 yards.

Defensively, the Trojans picked up their first shutout of the season.  Led by Townley from Strong Safety with a whopping 12 tackles.  Christian Kissell had a QB sack. 

The Trojans have a bye in week 3. 

Photos by Philip Casper.

Top photo: Alexander’s Defensive line putting in work stopping the run.

dsc_5452.jpg

RB Ricky Townley #5, Senior

dsc_5413.jpg

QB Trent Woods #2, Junior, scrambling 

dsc_5459.jpg

dsc_5460.jpg

dsc_5426.jpg

WR Christian Kissell #1, Senior

dsc_5394.jpg

dsc_5351.jpg

WR Christian Kissell #1, Senior

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break