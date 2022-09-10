Trojans shut out Clyde-Savannah, 34-0

Game report by Head Coach Tim Sawyer.

Alexander used a dominant first half to grab this victory against a tough Clyde-Savannah team that never quit trying.

The Trojans won 34-0.

Alexander scored on its first four offensive possessions and then scored a pick-six defensive TD.

Placekicker Dalton Selapak was 4 for 4 on the PATs.

The scoring opened on a nice drive by the Trojan offense that culminated with a 3-yard TD pass from QB Trent Woods to Flanker Mason Bump from 3 yards out.

On the 2nd drive, RB Ricky Townley scored on a 9-yard run. He also scored the Trojans' third TD of the game a few minutes later on a 28-yard gallop.

Townley ended his night with 5 carries for 66 yards.

On the fourth drive of the game, Fullback Kaden Lyons used his speed and toughness to break away for a 22-yard touchdown run. He ended the night with 4 carries for 35 yards.

The final TD for the Trojans was a 70-yard interception return by Trenton Woods from his free safety spot.

First-year senior RB Brice Feldman had a good night running the ball with 4 carries for 36 yards.

Defensively, the Trojans picked up their first shutout of the season. Led by Townley from Strong Safety with a whopping 12 tackles. Christian Kissell had a QB sack.

The Trojans have a bye in week 3.

Photos by Philip Casper.

Top photo: Alexander’s Defensive line putting in work stopping the run.

RB Ricky Townley #5, Senior

QB Trent Woods #2, Junior, scrambling

WR Christian Kissell #1, Senior

