Batavia and Greece Athena fight for an endzone pass in the section V girls flag-football final at Monroe Community College. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batavia lost to Greece Athena 13-0 Tuesday evening at Monroe Community College in the Class B1 Girls Flag Football Section V final.

The Trojans scored in each half, which was enough to win their first sectional flag football title in the second season for high school sports.

Athena, 13-1, overcame the only loss during the regular season to Batavia, which finished 13-1.

