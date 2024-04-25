Batavia Girls flag football team shuts down Monroe 26-0

Anna Varland carries the ball 60 yards on the opening drive.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Two undefeated Flag Football teams battled it out Wednesday evening for the top spot in Section V Girls Flag Football, and Batavia defeated Monroe by a score of 26-0 at VanDetta Stadium.

On the opening drive, Anna Varland turned a quarterback sneak into a 60-yard TD.

With 3:07 left in the first half, Varland connected with Isabella Walsh for a touchdown. The extra point was good and Batavia was up 14-0.

A couple of possessions later, with 23 seconds left in the half, Nicole Doeringer snags an interception and Walsh scores again for Batavia making it 20-0.

Varland scored Batavia's final TD with 13 minutes left in the game.

Stats:

Anna Varland, 114 yards passing, two TDs, three interceptions, 74 yards rushing, two rushing TDs

Isabella Walsh, 4 carries, 91 Yards two TDs

Jaimin Mcdonald, 8 flag pulls

Aleeza idrees, 4 flag pulls

Kylee Brennan, 11 flag pulls

Grace Parker, 2 interceptions

Nicole Doeringer, 3 interceptions

"Monroe is an extremely tough team, and our girls were up for the task tonight," Coach Ben Bucholtz said. "Defensively, we had Kylee Brennan and Jaimin Macdonald play really well, and then our secondary Nicole Doeringer, Grace Parker and Anna Stevens combined for six interceptions."

Batavia, at 7-0, next plays on Monday at home against Greece Olympia-Odyssey. Game time is 7 p.m.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Grace Parker on the reception.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Jamin MacDonald on the flag pull.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Ella Radley on the run.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Isabella Walsh heads to the end zone.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Kylee Brennan on the flag pull for defense.

Photo by Steve Ognibene