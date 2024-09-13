Batavia Girls Tennis gets heated up in final match to get a win in Brockport

Batavia girls tennis team celebrates sophmore Eliana Cossitt's deciding match to bring them to victory in Brockport.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

It was the battle of the Blue Devils as Batavia took on Brockport late Thursday afternoon in Monroe County tennis action in Brockport.

Batavia took all three singles matches and the first doubles contest to improve to 3-1 on the season. The deciding point came down to the third singles match as Batavia’s Eliana Cossitt won in three sets.

After winning the first set 6-1, Cossitt lost in a second set tiebreak 4-7 to set up a thrilling third set. After falling behind 0-2 to Brockport’s Alex Salcido, Cossitt took control and gave Batavia the point they needed with a brilliant 6-3, third set victory.

Batavia got wins from first singles player Kelsey Kirkwood 6-1, 6-3 and second singles player Ally Debo, who was equally impressive with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph.

The first doubles tandem of Drew Stevens and Rahmeto Reinhardt remained unbeaten on the season, with a 6-3, 6-2 win. Batavia will hit the road again Friday at Penfield.

Information provided by Batavia Head Coach Jim Fazio.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Batavia's Eliana Cossitt serving to Brockport's Alex Salcido in the tie-breaking set.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batavia's Rahmeto Reinhardt serving for a match win. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene