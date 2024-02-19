Batavia Girls win 18th indoor track sectional title back-to-back, Boys finished third

The Batavia Girls Track and Field Team won its 18th sectional title in Class A2 on Sunday at Nazareth College.
The boys' team came in 3rd.
The girls' team finished with 161 points, 40 points ahead of the second-place Pittsford Mendon.
Individual results:
- Maddi Smith - 1st place 55 Hurdles
- Campbell Riley - 1st place 1000m, 1st place 1500m
- Ava Wierda - 1st place Weight Throw, 1st place Shot Put
- Ella Shamp - 1st place Long Jump, 1st Place High Jump
- Ava Anderson - 2nd place 55 Hurdles, 4th Place Long Jump
- Miah Jones - 6th place 55 Hurdles
- Jadyn Boyce - 4th place 600m
- Izzy Scott - 4th place 1500m
- Karizama Wescott - 4th place 300m, 3rd place Triple Jump
- Ella Radley - 6th place 300m, 6th place Long Jump
- Libby Grazioplene - 3rd place Shot Put
- Jaimin McDonald - 5th place Shot put, 4th place Weight Throw
- Drew Stevens - 3rd place Weight Throw
- Sophia Moore - 6th place Weight Throw
- Isabella Walsh - 2nd place High Jump
- London Graham - 4th place High Jump
- 4x800 Relay - 1st place Jenna Higgins, Helaina Staley, Izzy Scott, Campbell Riley
- 4x400 Relay - 1st place Ava Anderson, Kylee Brennan, Jadyn Boyce, Karizma Wescott
- 4x200 Relay - 2nd place Kylee Brennan, Ella Radley, Maddi Smith, Ella Shamp
The girls won 9 out of 17 events on the day.
Batavia is the smallest school of 17 teams in the A2 classification. The 18 titles for Batavia have come over the past 22 years.
The boys team picked up 85.5 points, good enough for 3rd place. University Prep won sectionals with 98.5 points.
Boys results:
- Sheldon Siverling - 1st place Shot Put, 1st place Weight Throw
- Cole Grazioplene - 1st place 600m, 5th place 300m
- Cooper Konieczny - 1st place Pole Vault
- Mekhi Fortes - 2nd place Shot Put, 5th place Weight Throw
- Karvel Martino - 3rd place Shot Put
- Cameron Garofalo - 3rd place 1000m, 5th place 1600m
- Parris Price - 4th place 300m
- Josh Budzinack - 5th place Pole Vault
- Grant Gahagan - 5th place High Jump
- 4x800 Relay - 4th place Jamari Irvin, Nate Kinsey, E'Nhazje Carter, Donavin Solis
- 4x400 Relay - 3rd place Trevor Tryon, Grant Gahagan, Cameron Garofalo, Parris Price
- 4x200 Relay - 5th place Trevor Tryon, Emmanuel Richardson, Lakoda Mruczek, Cole Grazioplene
Coach Nicholas Burk said Batavia's teams continue to excel because the athletes understand what it takes to be competitive in every meet.
"The kids need to commit," Burk said. "The kids need to recognize that this is a process, and you continue to improve. It gets more and more difficult for kids with all the distractions they have in life. So, kids have to commit; they have to enjoy this feeling of wanting to win again. I don't mean to necessarily sound overconfident, but we're going to be in the midst of it. Our kids are gonna give effort, and they're gonna work their tails off, so we're in a position where we're a top two, top three team, and we're gonna get after it, and you know, we're gonna build that confidence to try to win."
To view or purchase photos, click here.