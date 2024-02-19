Batavia Girls win 18th indoor track sectional title back-to-back, Boys finished third

Batavia Girls won their 18th Indoor Track sectional title at Nazareth College.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

The Batavia Girls Track and Field Team won its 18th sectional title in Class A2 on Sunday at Nazareth College.

The boys' team came in 3rd.

The girls' team finished with 161 points, 40 points ahead of the second-place Pittsford Mendon.

Individual results:

Maddi Smith - 1st place 55 Hurdles

Campbell Riley - 1st place 1000m, 1st place 1500m

Ava Wierda - 1st place Weight Throw, 1st place Shot Put

Ella Shamp - 1st place Long Jump, 1st Place High Jump

Ava Anderson - 2nd place 55 Hurdles, 4th Place Long Jump

Miah Jones - 6th place 55 Hurdles

Jadyn Boyce - 4th place 600m

Izzy Scott - 4th place 1500m

Karizama Wescott - 4th place 300m, 3rd place Triple Jump

Ella Radley - 6th place 300m, 6th place Long Jump

Libby Grazioplene - 3rd place Shot Put

Jaimin McDonald - 5th place Shot put, 4th place Weight Throw

Drew Stevens - 3rd place Weight Throw

Sophia Moore - 6th place Weight Throw

Isabella Walsh - 2nd place High Jump

London Graham - 4th place High Jump

4x800 Relay - 1st place Jenna Higgins, Helaina Staley, Izzy Scott, Campbell Riley

Jenna Higgins, Helaina Staley, Izzy Scott, Campbell Riley 4x400 Relay - 1st place Ava Anderson, Kylee Brennan, Jadyn Boyce, Karizma Wescott

4x200 Relay - 2nd place Kylee Brennan, Ella Radley, Maddi Smith, Ella Shamp

The girls won 9 out of 17 events on the day.

Batavia is the smallest school of 17 teams in the A2 classification. The 18 titles for Batavia have come over the past 22 years.

The boys team picked up 85.5 points, good enough for 3rd place. University Prep won sectionals with 98.5 points.

Boys results:

Sheldon Siverling - 1st place Shot Put, 1st place Weight Throw

Cole Grazioplene - 1st place 600m, 5th place 300m

Cooper Konieczny - 1st place Pole Vault

Mekhi Fortes - 2nd place Shot Put, 5th place Weight Throw

Karvel Martino - 3rd place Shot Put

Cameron Garofalo - 3rd place 1000m, 5th place 1600m

Parris Price - 4th place 300m

Josh Budzinack - 5th place Pole Vault

Grant Gahagan - 5th place High Jump

4x800 Relay - 4th place Jamari Irvin, Nate Kinsey, E'Nhazje Carter, Donavin Solis

4x400 Relay - 3rd place Trevor Tryon, Grant Gahagan, Cameron Garofalo, Parris Price

4x200 Relay - 5th place Trevor Tryon, Emmanuel Richardson, Lakoda Mruczek, Cole Grazioplene

Coach Nicholas Burk said Batavia's teams continue to excel because the athletes understand what it takes to be competitive in every meet.

"The kids need to commit," Burk said. "The kids need to recognize that this is a process, and you continue to improve. It gets more and more difficult for kids with all the distractions they have in life. So, kids have to commit; they have to enjoy this feeling of wanting to win again. I don't mean to necessarily sound overconfident, but we're going to be in the midst of it. Our kids are gonna give effort, and they're gonna work their tails off, so we're in a position where we're a top two, top three team, and we're gonna get after it, and you know, we're gonna build that confidence to try to win."

Mady Smith won the 55m hurdles. Smith also took 2nd place in her 4x200m relay team.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Campbell Riley won both the 1000 and 1500m race and also with her teammates in the 4x800m relay.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Sheldon Silverling took first place in both the shot put and weight throw.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Cole Grazioplene won the 600 m race.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Ella Shamp won the Long Jump and High Jump.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batavia Girls 4x400 Relay team took first place, left to right pictured - Karizma Wescott, Kylee Brennan, Jadyn Boyce, Ava Anderson

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Ava Wierda won the girls weight throw.

Photo by Steve Ognibene