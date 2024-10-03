Batavia Lady Devils hold it’s third annual Volleyball Dig Pink Fundraiser

On Tuesday evening at Batavia High School, the Lady Devils volleyball team held it's Third Annual Pink Game to raise funds for Genesee Cancer Assistance.
In total, the even raised $2,300, with more funds expected to come in on Friday.
Dr Kevin Mudd, board president, spoke about the community’s help and appreciation to support this annual fundraiser.
Head coach Jeremy Mettler said, "I am really glad they added this event to the Volleyball program. It was great to see all the teachers, administrators, students, family members and other community members show up in pink. But I want to give a special thank you to all the players' family members who organized and ran the event."
Batavia lost to Honeoye Falls-Lima three sets to one.
Batavia’s stats
- Sofia Branche 10 kills 4 Blocks
- Violet Lopez 4 aces 22 assists
- Lilly Gray 8 kills 18 digs
- Mollie Banford 30 digs
- Ava Anderson & Karizma Wescott 7 kills 3 aces
The next game is home against Geneva at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
To view or purchase photos, click here.