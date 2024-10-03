Batavia Lady Devils holds its third annual Volleyball Dig Pink Fundraiser

Batavia Lady Devils Seniors prepare for the third annual PINK night volleyball fundraiser Photo by Steve Ognibene

On Tuesday evening at Batavia High School, the Lady Devils volleyball team held its Third Annual Pink Game to raise funds for Genesee Cancer Assistance.

In total, the even raised $2,300, with more funds expected to come in on Friday.

Dr Kevin Mudd, board president, spoke about the community’s help and appreciation to support this annual fundraiser.

Head coach Jeremy Mettler said, "I am really glad they added this event to the Volleyball program. It was great to see all the teachers, administrators, students, family members and other community members show up in pink. But I want to give a special thank you to all the players' family members who organized and ran the event."

Batavia lost to Honeoye Falls-Lima three sets to one.

Batavia’s stats

Sofia Branche 10 kills 4 Blocks

Violet Lopez 4 aces 22 assists

Lilly Gray 8 kills 18 digs

Mollie Banford 30 digs

Ava Anderson & Karizma Wescott 7 kills 3 aces

The next game is home against Geneva at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

