Batavia out swings Canandaigua in opening innings to win 20-5

By Steve Ognibene
Excited Batavia bench, bringing in two runs early in first inning that carried the momentum to victory. Photo by Steve Ognibene
Excited Batavia bench, bringing in two runs early in first inning that carried the momentum to victory.  Photo by Steve Ognibene

The Batavia Blue Devils hammered Canandaigua on Friday, pounding out 20 runs in the first four innings, securing a 20-5 win.

Jakob Hutchins tossed evening innings, giving up seven hits, walking two and recording nine Ks.  

Offensively: 

  • Cole Grazioplene, 4-5,  4 runs, 2 stolen bases, 3 RBIs
  • Dane Dombrowski, 3-6 4 runs, a triple, 3 RBIs
  • Mekhi Fortes 1-3, 2 walks, 2 RBIs, stolen base
  • Jameson Motyka, 4-5, HR, 5 RBIs 2 runs, 2 stolen bases
  • Sam Pies, 3-4, 3 runs, double, stolen base
  • Carter Mullen, 1-4, double, 2 RBIs

