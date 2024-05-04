Batavia out swings Canandaigua in opening innings to win 20-5

The Batavia Blue Devils hammered Canandaigua on Friday, pounding out 20 runs in the first four innings, securing a 20-5 win.
Jakob Hutchins tossed evening innings, giving up seven hits, walking two and recording nine Ks.
Offensively:
- Cole Grazioplene, 4-5, 4 runs, 2 stolen bases, 3 RBIs
- Dane Dombrowski, 3-6 4 runs, a triple, 3 RBIs
- Mekhi Fortes 1-3, 2 walks, 2 RBIs, stolen base
- Jameson Motyka, 4-5, HR, 5 RBIs 2 runs, 2 stolen bases
- Sam Pies, 3-4, 3 runs, double, stolen base
- Carter Mullen, 1-4, double, 2 RBIs
