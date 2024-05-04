Batavia out swings Canandaigua in opening innings to win 20-5

Excited Batavia bench, bringing in two runs early in first inning that carried the momentum to victory. Photo by Steve Ognibene

The Batavia Blue Devils hammered Canandaigua on Friday, pounding out 20 runs in the first four innings, securing a 20-5 win.

Jakob Hutchins tossed evening innings, giving up seven hits, walking two and recording nine Ks.

Offensively:

Cole Grazioplene, 4-5, 4 runs, 2 stolen bases, 3 RBIs

Dane Dombrowski, 3-6 4 runs, a triple, 3 RBIs

Mekhi Fortes 1-3, 2 walks, 2 RBIs, stolen base

Jameson Motyka, 4-5, HR, 5 RBIs 2 runs, 2 stolen bases

Sam Pies, 3-4, 3 runs, double, stolen base

Carter Mullen, 1-4, double, 2 RBIs

