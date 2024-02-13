Bethany Volunteer Fire Department, holds 2024 Installation of Officers Banquet

This past Saturday evening, Fire Chief Jeff Fluker of Bethany Fire Department led as the master of ceremonies at Bethany’s annual awards and installation of officer’s banquet.
More than 80 people attended including VIP guests from other area fire departments, including Alexander, Attica, Elba, Pavilion, Stafford, and Wyoming.
Dignitaries from Steve Hawley’s office, Jayleen Carney and Senator George Borrello’s office, and Genesee County Legislator Gregg Torrey attended to present years of service pin awards and acknowledgments.
Dan Coffey presented the installation of officers for 2024. Jeff Fluker, and Will Thurley announced the Firefighter of the Year award to Jeff Wolak.
Vicki Wolak announced the EMS Awards. They were given to Brian Britton, Carl Hyde Jr., Will Thurley, and Jeff Wolak. Also, Wolak recognized three new EMTs -- Glenn Adams, Britney Johnson, and Peggy Johnson.
The Chief's Award was given to Carl Hyde Jr.
The memorial service, led by Pastor Walter Wenhold, honored William Shae and all deceased members of the department.
The department responded to 151 total calls in 2023.
The top responders were:
- Peg Johnson, 16 calls
- Don Frank, 16 calls
- Vicki Wolak, 26 calls
- Gail Smith, 30 calls
- Glenn Adams, 36 calls
- Lyle Boundy, 47 calls
- Carl Hyde Jr., 48 calls
- Will Thurley, 50 calls
- Brian Britton, 51 calls
- Jeff Wolak, 59 calls
If anyone is interested in joining or learn more, contact Chief Jeff Fluker at 585-300-8153 or come to the fire hall any Monday night at 7 p.m.
Photos by Steve Ognibene