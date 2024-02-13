Bethany Volunteer Fire Department, holds 2024 Installation of Officers Banquet

Members of Bethany Fire Department were installed for the 2024 year.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

This past Saturday evening, Fire Chief Jeff Fluker of Bethany Fire Department led as the master of ceremonies at Bethany’s annual awards and installation of officer’s banquet.

More than 80 people attended including VIP guests from other area fire departments, including Alexander, Attica, Elba, Pavilion, Stafford, and Wyoming.

Dignitaries from Steve Hawley’s office, Jayleen Carney and Senator George Borrello’s office, and Genesee County Legislator Gregg Torrey attended to present years of service pin awards and acknowledgments.

Dan Coffey presented the installation of officers for 2024. Jeff Fluker, and Will Thurley announced the Firefighter of the Year award to Jeff Wolak.

Vicki Wolak announced the EMS Awards. They were given to Brian Britton, Carl Hyde Jr., Will Thurley, and Jeff Wolak. Also, Wolak recognized three new EMTs -- Glenn Adams, Britney Johnson, and Peggy Johnson.

The Chief's Award was given to Carl Hyde Jr.

The memorial service, led by Pastor Walter Wenhold, honored William Shae and all deceased members of the department.

The department responded to 151 total calls in 2023.

The top responders were:

Peg Johnson, 16 calls

Don Frank, 16 calls

Vicki Wolak, 26 calls

Gail Smith, 30 calls

Glenn Adams, 36 calls

Lyle Boundy, 47 calls

Carl Hyde Jr., 48 calls

Will Thurley, 50 calls

Brian Britton, 51 calls

Jeff Wolak, 59 calls

If anyone is interested in joining or learn more, contact Chief Jeff Fluker at 585-300-8153 or come to the fire hall any Monday night at 7 p.m.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

Chief Jeff Fluker, master of ceremonies.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Firefighter of the Year Award presented to Jeff Wolak.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Chiefs Award presented to Carl Hyde Jr.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Left to right Jeff Fluker and Vicki Wolak presented EMS Awards to Will Thurley, Carl Hyde Jr, Jeff Fluker, and Brian Britton (not pictured)

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Left to right, Jayleen Carney from Steve Hawley's office and Jeff Fluker presented Peggy Johnson for her 20 years of service pin and recognition certificate.

Photo by Steve Ognibene