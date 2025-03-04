BND Hockey falls short to Victor in Section V, Class B finals 6-3

On the doorstep Jameson Motyka gets stopped by Victor's goalie. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Sometimes, the puck does not bounce your way, and last night, everything clicked for Victor Blue Devils as they defeated Batavia Notre-Dame by a score of 6-3.

Victor’s Simon Kowal scored early and took a 2-0 lead after the first period. Jameson Motyka had a chance early on when he had the goalie beat on the right-side post but could not get the puck in the net.

BND scored on the power play by Motyka early in the second to cut Victor's lead to one.

Victor answered back shortly after.

Two minutes later, a nice pass to Chase Cummings on a breakaway led to a goal, reducing the deficit again to one, Victor leading 3-2.

However, on a key power play BND failed to connect, and Victor went on the power play a short time later and scored, then added two more before the end of the period to lead 6-2.

In the third period, with nine minutes left, Sam Pies passed the puck to Motyka to give BND’s last goal.

Final was Victor over BND 6-3.

