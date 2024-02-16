BND United hockey opens up sectionals with 6-1 over Geneseo

Batavia Notre Dame United opened sectional play on Thursday as the #1 seed in Class B and came away with the expected victory over Geneseo/Avon/Livonia.
United (19-2) won 6-1 at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena.
United scored first on a pass by Jake Hutchins and Orion Lama to Ivan Milovidov.
Five goals in the second period gave United a 6-0 lead.
Three goals were scored by Ivan Milovidov, giving him more than 100 career points.
Brady Johnson and Jake Hutchins also scored.
Goaltender Rhys Tanner lost his shot at a shutout when Matt Mulvaney scored for Geneseo with four minutes left in the game.
United plays next Wednesday at home against #5 seed Canandaigua. The game time has not yet been announced.
