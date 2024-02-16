BND United hockey opens up sectionals with 6-1 over Geneseo

Ivan Milovidov receives a pass from Jameson Motyka for a goal in the second period.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batavia Notre Dame United opened sectional play on Thursday as the #1 seed in Class B and came away with the expected victory over Geneseo/Avon/Livonia.

United (19-2) won 6-1 at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena.

United scored first on a pass by Jake Hutchins and Orion Lama to Ivan Milovidov.

Five goals in the second period gave United a 6-0 lead.

Three goals were scored by Ivan Milovidov, giving him more than 100 career points.

Brady Johnson and Jake Hutchins also scored.

Goaltender Rhys Tanner lost his shot at a shutout when Matt Mulvaney scored for Geneseo with four minutes left in the game.

United plays next Wednesday at home against #5 seed Canandaigua. The game time has not yet been announced.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Joe DiRisio taking a shot on goal from the sideboards.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Jake Hutchins on the faceoff. Hutchins scored a goal and an assist in United's win.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Jemeson Motyka approaching to shoot on net.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Will Stevens on the doorstep to score.

Photo by Steve Ognibene