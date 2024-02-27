BND wins first Section V title as a unified program 3-2 in overtime

BND United's first-ever Section V, Class B championship after three years as a unified program.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batavia Notre Dame, a merged hockey team in its third year as a united unit, won its first Section V Class B championship Monday in dramatic fashion -- pulling out an overtime victory.

United struck first in the first period.

Brennen Pedersen came off the bench to keep the puck from crossing the blue line for offsides, taking a pass from Jameson Motyka and opening up the scoring for United 1-0 with seven minutes left in the opening period.

Nine minutes into the second period, Ivan Milovidov scored unassisted, which gave United a 2-0 lead.

Webster Thomas cut the lead by one goal, scoring with four minutes left in the period to make it 2-1.

In the third period, after two penalty kills, United maintained the lead with under four minutes left. Webster Thomas scored again to tie the game 2-2 and send it into overtime.

In overtime, each squad had opportunities until Joe DiRisio scored the game-winner on a rebound to give BND the Class B title.

BND United had 34 shots on goal. Rhys Tanner made 32 saves for United.

Section V awards were given to Joe DiRisio, named MVP, and Ivan Milovidov, player of the game.

United moves on to the Regional round versus Kenmore East at Noon on Saturday at RIT.

Coach Marc Staley said he told his team going into overtime to take a couple of deep breaths and go out and do what they've done all year, to trust the process.

"This game could have gone either way," Staley said. "I mean, their goalie made some great saves. Our goalie made some great saves. We ended up getting a loose puck in front of the net, and we banged it home. That's how it goes."

He added, "You know, you get a little luck when you need it. We got a little luck when we needed it."

DiRisio, who scored the winning goal, credited the win to the close bond between team members.

"We just stayed together, really, DiRisio said. "We're brothers. We're family. We love each other. And we knew we had to stay level for it. I feel like being level mentally is 80 percent of the game. It's just it's huge."

The win, making history for the program, was a magical moment, he said.

"Obviously, it's history. It's kind of a numbing feeling because you're just so excited; at least, I am. It's just, it's incredible. It really is."

Joe DiRisio taking a shot on net. DiRisio scored the game winning goal in overtime.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Ivan Milovidov escapes a forecheck going toward the goalkeeper. Milovidov scored the second goal for BND.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Brennen Pedersen gave BND the lead on a shot from the blue line.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Orion Lama setting up a pass to teammate Brady Johnson.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Sam Pies entering the zone setting up a play.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

United's bench celebration after winning the game in overtime.

Photo by Steve Ognibene