Bulldawgs come from behind in closing minutes to victory in annual matchup with Blue Devils

Batavia Bulldawgs edged the Batavia Blue Devils by a score of 31-26 to keep the Bulldawgs' streak going during a game at VanDetta Stadium Wednesday evening in Batavia.
Bulldawgs opened up the first quarter, scoring with seven minutes left on a run by Avari Lee to the endzone, with the extra point no good. Bulldawgs led 6-0. The Devils bounced back minutes later to tie 6-6 by Carter Mullen.
In the second quarter, Bulldawgs quarterback Heath Wilson did a reversal sneak to escape the entire Blue Devils defense with some fancy moves and score, regaining the lead 12-6.
A minute later, Maggio Bucholtz received a pass from brother Bronx to tie it at 12 a piece. However, the extra point was good, and the Blue Devils led at the half 13-12.
In the third quarter, the Bulldawgs bounced back, with Z. Truesdale scoring on a 50-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldawgs an 18-13 lead. Will Stevens got the Devils' lead back seconds later and added another before the end of the third, 26-18.
Although things looked tough, the Bulldawgs scored early in the fourth to come within two points on a score by Josiah Williams, 26-24. Then, on a possession change, the Blue Devils fumbled with under four minutes left to give the Bulldawgs another chance. With a minute and 30 seconds left, Truesdale tallied his second touchdown of the game to win it for the Bulldawgs, 31-26.
Truesdale, Number 45 for the Bulldawgs, was happy about his team's performance.
“They did a good job,” Truesdale said.
Wilson said that his offense did a pretty good job ”getting the ball down there to score for you,” and the defense likewise also came through for the team.
“They did very good,” he said, adding a note about how the future looks for the ‘Dawgs. “It’s looking very good.”
Joanne Beck contributed to this story.
To view or purchase photos, click here.