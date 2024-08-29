Bulldawgs come from behind in closing minutes to victory in annual matchup with Blue Devils

Bulldawgs #45 Z. Truesdale scores to win the game for his team late in the fourth quarter Wednesday versus the Blue Devils.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batavia Bulldawgs edged the Batavia Blue Devils by a score of 31-26 to keep the Bulldawgs' streak going during a game at VanDetta Stadium Wednesday evening in Batavia.

Bulldawgs opened up the first quarter, scoring with seven minutes left on a run by Avari Lee to the endzone, with the extra point no good. Bulldawgs led 6-0. The Devils bounced back minutes later to tie 6-6 by Carter Mullen.

In the second quarter, Bulldawgs quarterback Heath Wilson did a reversal sneak to escape the entire Blue Devils defense with some fancy moves and score, regaining the lead 12-6.

A minute later, Maggio Bucholtz received a pass from brother Bronx to tie it at 12 a piece. However, the extra point was good, and the Blue Devils led at the half 13-12.

In the third quarter, the Bulldawgs bounced back, with Z. Truesdale scoring on a 50-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldawgs an 18-13 lead. Will Stevens got the Devils' lead back seconds later and added another before the end of the third, 26-18.

Although things looked tough, the Bulldawgs scored early in the fourth to come within two points on a score by Josiah Williams, 26-24. Then, on a possession change, the Blue Devils fumbled with under four minutes left to give the Bulldawgs another chance. With a minute and 30 seconds left, Truesdale tallied his second touchdown of the game to win it for the Bulldawgs, 31-26.

Truesdale, Number 45 for the Bulldawgs, was happy about his team's performance.

“They did a good job,” Truesdale said.

Wilson said that his offense did a pretty good job ”getting the ball down there to score for you,” and the defense likewise also came through for the team.

“They did very good,” he said, adding a note about how the future looks for the ‘Dawgs. “It’s looking very good.”

Joanne Beck contributed to this story.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene